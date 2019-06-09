These Charleston events will honor the fourth anniversary of the Mother Emanuel shooting this week

click to enlarge
Mon. June 17 will mark four years since nine people were gunned down by a white supremacist at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.
The massacre has accelerated discourse about race relations in Charleston and beyond, inspiring everything from the slow removal of Confederate monuments and symbols in public spaces around the country to increased attention to gun reform.
Below is a list of commemorative events promoted by Mother Emanuel:
What: Grace Will Lead Us Home
book signing and author talk by Jennifer Berry Hawes of The Post and Courier
When:
Tues. June 11 at 6 p.m.
Where:
Charleston County Public Library Main Library, 68 Calhoun St.
What
: Bible study
When
: Wed. June 12 at 6:00 p.m.
Where
: Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St.
Description
: Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, pastor of Mother Emanuel and Rev. Anthony B. Thompson, pastor of Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal Church in Charleston, will lead the session. Rev. Thompson has pastored at Holy Trinity since 2010 and his wife Myra was among the nine people murdered in 2015. Following Bible study, the trunks of 15 cherry trees planted for the victims and survivors located at the Gaillard Center will be lit each evening until the conclusion of the Emanuel Nine commemoration.
What:
The Susie Jackson/Ethel Lance Senior Citizens Luncheon
When:
Thurs.
June 13 at 11:00 a.m.
Where:
Mother Emanuel AME Church,
110 Calhoun St.
Description:
Senior members of Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church will have lunch in remembrance of Susie Jackson, 87, and Ethel Lance, 70, two members of the church’s senior group who were murdered in the 2015 tragedy.
What:
"Your Mind Matters" Youth Empowerment Session
When:
Fri.
June 14 at 9:00 a.m.
Where:
Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St.
Description:
Students from sixth to tenth grade will participate in a four-hour workshop designed to build self-esteem and empowerment skills needed to excel in school, the community and the workforce. Barbara H. Whye, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Vice President of Human Resources for Intel Corporation, will lead the workshop.
What:
Book Signing and Author Talk by Rev. Sharon Risher, daughter of Ethel Lance
When:
Sat.
June 15 at 11:00 a.m.
Where:
Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St.
Description
: For Such A Time as This: Hope and Forgiveness After the Charleston Massacre
is a story of transformation of how an anonymous hospital chaplain was thrust into the national spotlight, joining survivors of other gun-related horrors as reluctant speakers for a heartbroken social-justice movement. As she recounts her grief and the struggle to forgive the killer, Risher learns to trust God’s timing and lean on God's loving presence to guide her steps. Where her faith journey leads her is surprising and inspiring, as she finds a renewed purpose to her life in the company of other survivors.
What:
Joint Worship Service
When:
Sun.
June 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Where:
Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St.
Description
: Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, pastor of Mother Emanuel AME and Rev. Anthony B. Thompson, pastor of Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal Church, will lead a special Father’s Day service during which 15 individuals will receive Outstanding Service Awards in the areas of Emergency and Caring Response.
What:
Charleston Forum Expo
When:
Sun.
June 16 at 1:00 p.m.
Where:
Charleston Bus Shed, 375 Meeting St.
Description
: The Expo will provide an opportunity for nonprofits with compatible missions addressing issues of race and social justice to share their stories with the public. If you are a nonprofit or vendor interested in displaying at the Expo, fill out this form
.
What:
Charleston Forum
When:
Sun.
June 16 at 4:00 p.m.
Where:
Charleston Music Hall at 37 John St.
Description
: The Charleston Forum addresses sensitive issues of everyday life in a welcoming environment. The Forum encourages community members to share their perspectives and to serve as an open and respectful audience for others. The Forum will advance the collective march to solutions in honor of the nine lives taken on June 17, 2015. Tickets are $5.
What: "
Morning Grace" Gospel Concert
When:
Sun.
June 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Where:
Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St.
What: Emanuel
Documentary Public Premiere
When:
Mon. June 17 and Wed. June 19. All showings are at 7 p.m.
Where:
Terrace Theater, 1956D Maybank Highway, James Island
Regal Palmetto Grande Stadium 16, 319 Theatre Drive, Mt. Pleasant
Regal Charles Towne Square 18, 2401 Mall Drive, North Charleston
Description
: Filmed in the homes of victims’ family members and inside Mother Emanuel AME Church, the 75-minute documentary Emanuel
was directed by Brian Ivie. Academy Award winner Viola Davis, a native of St. Matthews, and NBA basketball star Steph Curry are executive producers. Law and Order: SVU
star Mariska Hargitay serves as a co-producer. Register for tickets here
.
What:
Unveiling of "Susie Jackson Way" Signage and Fundraising Campaign Launch
When:
Tues. June 18 at 10 a.m.
Where:
Corner of Calhoun and Alexander
streets
Description:
The family of the late Susie Jackson, the 87-year-old who was shot 11 times during the massacre, will hold a 10 a.m. press conference at the corners of Calhoun and Alexander streets to reveal plans for the Susie Jackson Freedom Memorial Garden. Immediately following, the family will unveil the Susie Jackson Way street sign at the corners of Chapel and Alexander Streets and will launch the fundraising campaign for the design and construction of the garden. The site will highlight an area formerly referred to as Cedar Court, a shortcut Jackson took to get to Buist Elementary School and Mother Emanuel AME Church. The park is being funded by the Jackson family, the Charleston Parks Conservancy, the Mazyck-Wraggborough Neighborhood Association and others.
What
: Book Signing and Author Talk by Rev. Anthony B. Thompson, Husband of Myra Singleton Quarles Thompson
When
: Tues. June 18 at 5:00 p.m.
Where
: Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St
Description
: In Called to Forgive: The Charleston Church Shooting, A Victim’s Husband, and the Path to Healing and Peace
, Thompson makes the case for Christian forgiveness, and his account of his pain, anger and recovery as the spouse of one of the murdered brings emotional immediacy to the story.
What:
“Prayers for America” Bible Study and Candlelight Service
When:
Wed.
June 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Where:
Gaillard Center Lawn, 95 Calhoun St.
What:
“Calling All Colors” Youth Forum
When:
Thurs. June 20 from
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where:
Various Locations
Description:
Mother Emanuel AME Church and the Charleston arts community present a one-day camp for students to celebrate diversity and pursue racial reconciliation by discussing stereotypes and other race-related issues. The program will include brainstorming ways to promote ethnic openness and experiencing different cultures through art. The camp offers two age groups: 10-14 and 15-18. You can register here
.
If you know of any relevant events that were not featured in this post, please email us at editor@charlestoncitypaper.com.