The Agenda: State Supreme Court to hear case over cruise expansion in Charleston; S.C. student debt reaches new high, up 30 percent in five years

Carnival Cruise Lines has agreed to pay a $20 million criminal penalty for pollution, including dumping plastic waste into the ocean. Carnival's subsidiary company, Princess cruises, has previously paid $40 million over other deliberate pollution. Source: NPR
Next week, the S.C. Supreme Court will hear the latest in the ongoing litigation over the cruise industry with environmental groups and residents pitted against the S.C. Ports Authority and DHEC over pollution permits for ships. Source: Live 5
The U.S. Coast Guard ship Hamilton
had quite the haul: The Charleston-based crew has seized 26,000 pounds of cocaine and 1,500 pounds of marijuana in connection with a three-month operation. Source: P&C
According to a new report from Experian, average student loan debt in S.C. has reached $36,552, a new high, representing a 5.9 percent increase over 2018 and a 30 percent increase since 2014. Source: News & Observer