Fundraiser aims to help North Charleston teen shot in Saturday home invasion

click to enlarge
On Sat. June 1, police say two men kicked open a door to a North Charleston home and shot a teenager and his dog, Cowboy. A GoFundMe
started earlier this week aimed to raise money for their medical care, raising more than $5,000 in two days. Since then, organizers let supporters know that the pup won't make it. So far, $8,760 has been raised of the $10,000 goal.
According to a report from North Charleston police, responding officers found a young male in bed, bleeding from a thigh wound. Other juveniles on scene told police that "two suspects came into the residence with guns" and "shot the K9 and then shot their brother for no reason," according to the report.
The young man who was wounded, who GoFundMe organizers say is named Zymaine and has Down syndrome, attends North Charleston High School and is described as being "the sweetest, most fun loving kid you will ever meet. He always keeps our class laughing and loves to put on a show!"
Meg Barbee, Zymaine's teacher and creator of the GoFundMe
wrote in its description, "the family is in need of donations to offset the medical expenses that will be needed in the upcoming weeks. If you are not able to donate, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers."
Police describe both suspects as "slender black male in his mid-late 20s."