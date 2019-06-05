The Agenda: Teck asked about himself by Seekings' pollster; Permit for offshore testing coming up for DHEC review

click to enlarge
Dustin Waters file
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg
Today's gray skies aren't the sign of an impending storm, but it's due to smoke from a wildfire in Canada. It's high enough in the atmosphere not to cause air quality concerns, but watch for "especially colorful sunsets in the coming days." Source: Island Packet
The first permit for oil exploration, or air blast testing, off the coast of S.C. is up for review from S.C. DHEC, despite considerable opposition from local governments, the governor, and more. Interested parties can comment on the permit until July 1.
Source: P&C
In 2015, a fossil hunter found a concrete-like shell on Folly Beach that has since been identified as a Ostrea coxi oyster that was at least three million-years-old. Source: P&C
A mayoral game of telephone: On Sunday, a pollster called Mayor Tecklenburg, one of his advisers, and his son, Joseph — who runs Mayor Tecklenburg's campaign — to ask their opinions of how the mayor was doing, what they thought of Mike Seekings as a mayoral candidate, and more. Source: P&C