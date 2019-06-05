Wednesday, June 5, 2019

The Agenda: Teck asked about himself by Seekings' pollster; Permit for offshore testing coming up for DHEC review

Look for colorful sunsets this week

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg - DUSTIN WATERS FILE
  • Dustin Waters file
  • Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg
Today's gray skies aren't the sign of an impending storm, but it's due to smoke from a wildfire in Canada. It's high enough in the atmosphere not to cause air quality concerns, but watch for "especially colorful sunsets in the coming days." Source: Island Packet

The first permit for oil exploration, or air blast testing, off the coast of S.C. is up for review from S.C. DHEC, despite considerable opposition from local governments, the governor, and more. Interested parties can comment on the permit until July 1. Source: P&C

In 2015, a fossil hunter found a concrete-like shell on Folly Beach that has since been identified as a Ostrea coxi oyster that was at least three million-years-old. Source: P&C

A mayoral game of telephone: On Sunday, a pollster called Mayor Tecklenburg, one of his advisers, and his son, Joseph — who runs Mayor Tecklenburg's campaign — to ask their opinions of how the mayor was doing, what they thought of Mike Seekings as a mayoral candidate, and more. Source: P&C

