The Agenda: U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Slager appeal; S.C. to receive millions in disaster relief bill

Courtesy of Charleston County

Michael T. Slager

The U.S. Supreme Court has formally declined to hear the appeal of Michael Slager, the former North Charleston Police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015. The justices are not required to explain why they don't want to hear a case. Source: WCSC



S.C. DHEC has warned that customers who visited the Zaxby's near North Charleston's Tanger Outlet could have been exposed to hepatitis A over a three-day period in May. A state epidemiologist said the risk was low and that it is not a foodborne outbreak. Source: P&C Analysts with GasBuddy say that the price of a gallon of regular gas could fall below $2 this summer. Source: Live 5



Rather than pulling 1.5 million more gallons of water from a Charleston aquifer for Google's Goose Creek data center, Berkeley County has signed a contract with Charleston Water System to provide the water without causing damage to the environment. Source: P&C S.C. is set to receive millions of dollars from a disaster relief bill passed by the U.S. House. The $19.1 billion bill passed late Monday despite three S.C. representatives–Republicans Jeff Duncan, William Timmons, and Ralph Norman–voting against the bill. Source: The State