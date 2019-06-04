Charleston County deputies will appear in "First Responders Live" on Fox
The show debuts on Wed. June 12
Posted
by Adam Manno
on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 1:16 PM
Five cameras will follow deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office as they make traffic stops, respond to calls, and perform collateral duties for a new show on Fox.
First Responders Live will follow firefighters, police officers, and EMS technicians in various cities, according to a press release from Fox. The live, unscripted series will be hosted by former Good Morning America anchor Josh Elliott.
It premieres Wed. June 12 at 9 p.m.
"What’s unique about this show is that it also profiles some of the work [deputies] do," said CCSO spokesman Roger Antonio in an interview with the City Paper. "Some of it is personal, some of it is stuff they do on the side or collateral duties of the department, rather than just continuous work on the street."
First responders in Austin, Texas; Baton Rouge, La.; and Lake County, Ind. will also be featured on the show, according to CCSO.
Antonio says various deputies have signed on to participate. Cameras will also be embedded in their vehicles.
"If a case picks up, the show will follow that action," said Fox spokeswoman Marissa Deems in an email. "The exciting part about the show is that you will never know what is happening on any given night. Thus, Charleston could be featured in every episode, or they could be having a slow news night and thus the show won't pan to them."
The show will air on a tape delay so that members of the public who interact with officers have time to sign a release, Antonio said. CCSO will not be receive any financial compensation for the show, which will follow Charleston deputies for the season's entire seven-week run.
Both the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have been featured on Live PD, a popular show with a similar format that airs on A&E.