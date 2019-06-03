The Agenda: S.C. has wind power potential worth $70 billion; Two fishermen reel in $750,000 - $1 million worth of cocaine

click to enlarge
Quite the fishing story: Two Lowcountry fishermen ended their Sunday trip by discovering up 30 to 50 kilograms of cocaine. They were having good luck trolling by a school of Mahi-mahi jumping around a piece of black plastic-wrapped debris. After three hours, they got curious and pulled the debris in, only to find that it was $750,000 to $1 million worth of cocaine. Source: Live 5 News
Jeongeun Lee6 won the U.S. Women's Open at the Charleston Country Club yesterday. The 23-year-old South Korean was the sixth player with the name Lee in the Korean LPGA, so she has embraced it, reportedly answering to it, and writes a large "6" on her golf balls. Source: NYT/AP
S.C. stands at the top of a national list for wind power potential, which could bring $70 billion annually and thousands of new jobs. However, the Statehouse would have to help lure the industry to the Palmetto State. Source: Statehouse Report
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away (well, in California): Mark Hamill tweeted support for Jamie Harrison's campaign for Senate. Source: Twitter