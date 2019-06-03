Congressman Jim Clyburn sees Trump impeachment proceedings on the horizon

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the second-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, says the impeachment of President Donald Trump may very well be coming, but that for now, Congress needs to move through the investigative process while keeping the public apprised of their progress.
Clyburn says House leadership, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is working to make sure Americans do not "misinterpret" that process as being overly political.
"We think that we have to bring the public along," he told CNN's Jake Tapper
on Sunday.
Clyburn has represented the Lowcountry in the state's 6th Congressional District since 1993.
"We aren't particularly interested in the Senate," he said of the upper chamber, which is controlled by Republicans. "We do believe that if we sufficiently, effectively educate the public, then we will have done our jobs, and we can move on an impeachment vote and it will stand, and maybe it will be what needs to be done to incent the Senate to act."
Various congressional committees are investigating everything from the president's tax returns and finances to his administration's security clearances
and its response to Hurricane Maria.
Special counsel Robert Mueller found that Trump repeatedly tried to stop his efforts to investigate possible collusion between his campaign and the Russian government in the 2016 election. Mueller did not indict Trump, citing Department of Justice guidelines that prevent a sitting president from being formally accused of committing a crime.
"The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing,” Mueller said in a press conference last week, suggesting that Congress may impeach the president if it sees fit.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is staying on the sidelines. He pulled an upset in November, becoming the first Democrat to represent the 1st Congressional District in nearly 40 years by a margin of less than 4,000 votes.
"You’re talking about basically nullifying the election of 2016 and what voters voted for," Cunningham told the Post and Courier
on Wednesday. "That's not a conclusion you just jump to based upon tweets or popular opinion. It's something that you have to take extremely seriously."