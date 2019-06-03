Monday, June 3, 2019
City of Charleston launches new, mobile-friendly website
by Adam Manno
on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 5:46 PM
Screenshot of charleston-sc.gov
The City of Charleston launched a redesigned website on Monday.
Found at charleston-sc.gov
, the mobile-friendly design allows citizens to learn how to request permits, register complaints, and read agendas for City Council and other city bodies.
The redesign follows the launch of a new city app, which hit the App and Google Play stores in March.
"With the launch of the redesigned, mobile-friendly website this morning, we are continuing our commitment to communicate more effectively with our citizens," said Mayor John Tecklenburg in a statement. "The new website, new Citizen Services Desk, new city app and more new technologies on the way also provide citizens more efficient and responsive access to city services and representatives."
Ironically, you may propose edits or improvements to the website by calling 843-724-7311, emailing citizenservices@charleston-sc.gov, or hitting the site itself.
