Charleston, here's a list of Wear Orange events for gun safety from June 7 to 9

The first Friday in June is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and Everytown for Gun Safety encourages its supporters to wear orange in support of common sense gun reform.
The action is in honor Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in Chicago just a week after performing at President Barack Obama's second inauguration parade in 2013.
One hundred Americans are killed by guns every day, and firearms are the second leading cause of death for American children and teens, according to the Wear Orange campaign
Here's a list of events happening in the Charleston area between June 7 and 9:
1. Film Screening and Story Circle Discussion
What: Unlocking the Potential in You (UP) and Moms Demand Action will host a screening of The Hate U Give
, the 2018 movie based on the novel that peeved local police officers
when it was included in a reading list for Wando High School students. The screening will be followed by a story circle with survivors, students, and law enforcement.
When: Fri. June 7 at 6 p.m.
Where: Exquisite Enterprises (5524 Dutton Ave., Suite B3, North Charleston)
2. Wear Orange Community Event
What: We Are Their Voices and Moms Demand Action will honor local survivors and hear from local artists and performers trying to bring awareness to gun violence. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be in attendance.
When: Sat. June 8 at 6 p.m.
Where: Cannon Park (131 Rutledge Ave.)
3. Church Service and Luncheon
What: We Are Their Voices and Moms Demand Action will host a service centered on local gun violence, followed by a luncheon.
When: Sun. June 9 at 10 a.m.
Where: Baum Temple AME Zion Church (943 W. 1st North Street, Summerville)