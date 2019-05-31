Friday, May 31, 2019

The Agenda: Nikki Haley's announces memoir title and release date; Volvo recalling some locally built sedans over loose nuts

Mt. Pleasant may still get a Medal of Honor Museum

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, May 31, 2019

Nikki Haley announced that her new book, titled With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace will be coming out on Nov. 12. Source: Axios

Mt. Pleasant may still get a Medal of Honor Museum after all. Charleston County pledged to give the new effort $5 million over the next 10 years, as long as they get an additional $3 million from the town of Mount Pleasant and $5 million from the state. Source: P&C
Next Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster is going to host a ceremonial signing of the Panthers tax incentive bill. Source: The State
The Battery
Another problem at another Charleston based plant: Volvo is recalling its S60 sedans made in Berkeley County because of loose nuts in the rear suspension system. They will start mailing affected customers in June. Source: P&C

Charleston County's Register of Deeds Michael Miller is working to protect and digitize some of S.C.'s oldest documents, including real estate records that date back to the 1600s. Source: Live 5

