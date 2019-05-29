The Agenda: Carriage horses pulled from street for three days in the row; Hot heat continues today

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Flickr/pocketwiley
Wednesday's forecast includes another foray into triple digit temps. The record of 95 is expected to be broken around midday and the temperatures should return to being relatively cool by the weekend. Source: Live 5
With the continued heatwave, Tuesday is the third day in a row that horse-drawn carriage tours were ordered to stop. The tours can be ordered to stop for the safety of the horses and mules once the temperature rises above 95. In 2018, carriage tours were stopped one time for less than an hour. Source: P&C
Earlier this month, Gov. Henry McMaster signed a law that would help the Palmetto State's animals, including training for local judges on animal cruelty, decreasing the hold times for stray litters of cats and dogs, improving the process for out-of-state veterinarians to respond in local disasters, and more. Source: WJBF
Hot sauce has overtaken mayo for America's favorite condiment. The hottest pepper of all, the Carolina Reaper, was created by Ed Currie, of PuckerButt Pepper Company in Fort Mill, S.C. Source: ABC News 4
Charleston International Airport will start six new domestic flights in June, including additional service on Alaska Airlines to Seattle, Wash. Source: P&C