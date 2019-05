The Agenda: More heat to come after record breaking weekend; U.S. Women's Open golf tourney slated for James Island this week

click to enlarge Flickr user mehdi_sh

Daily record of 98° set in 1989 has fallen. All-time record high for May has been tied. Easily the warmest Memorial Day on record at this point. — Charleston Weather (@chswx) May 27, 2019

The South was hit by a heat wave this weekend featuring record breaking temperatures, with 100 degrees recorded at the airport on Monday. Source: @ChswxThe heat continues, with Tuesday forecasted to hit 100 degrees and the heat indexes forecasted to stay above 100 until Friday. Source: Chswx



As many as 100,000 people are expected at the Charleston Country Club for the U.S. Women's Open. Expect traffic. Source: P&C

The first Memorial Day was in Charleston on May 1, 1865, when former slaves held a funeral for the Union soldiers that had died in the Civil War. Source: P&C