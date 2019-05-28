Tuesday, May 28, 2019
The Agenda: More heat to come after record breaking weekend; U.S. Women's Open golf tourney slated for James Island this week
Memorial Day started in Charleston
by Lauren Hurlock
on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 12:48 PM
The South was hit by a heat wave this weekend featuring record breaking temperatures, with 100 degrees recorded at the airport on Monday. Source: @Chswx
The heat continues, with Tuesday forecasted to hit 100 degrees and the heat indexes forecasted to stay above 100 until Friday. Source: Chswx
As many as 100,000 people are expected at the Charleston Country Club for the U.S. Women's Open. Expect traffic. Source: P&C
The first Memorial Day was in Charleston on May 1, 1865, when former slaves held a funeral for the Union soldiers that had died in the Civil War. Source: P&C
