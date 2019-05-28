Charleston Moves holding "Sober Streets Gathering" on Thursday after cyclist death from suspected drunk driver

click to enlarge
A week after a cyclist died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver, Charleston mobility advocates will meet near the spot where he was hit to raise awareness of the risk of drunk driving.
On Thurs. May 30 at 6 p.m., Charleston Moves and the Charleston Police Department will gather at 650 King St.
"Choosing to drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol, or distracted by electronics, is unacceptable and entirely preventable," Savannah Brennan, programming director of Charleston Moves, said in a release last week. "There is no excuse to put the public at risk, particularly those who are the most vulnerable and unprotected on our roadways."
The event comes after two cyclists died last week on Charleston area roadways, one from a suspected drunk driver.
On Sun. May 12, Gabriela Bennett of Mt. Pleasant was arrested and charged with felony DUI after she is said to have struck a man riding his bike on King Street around 9 p.m. On Tues. May 21
, the man died from his injuries. The charges have since been updated to felony DUI involving death and reckless vehicular homicide.
In North Charleston on Tues. May 21
, a 60-year-old man was killed when he was hit while cycling near the intersection of Rivers and McMillan avenues. After police responded at around 2 a.m., the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Both events occurred as Charleston Moves was observing Mobility Month
with four weeks of events to raise awareness of bike, pedestrian, and transportation issues in the local area.