Take a look inside the new Wando Mt. Pleasant library set to open on June 10

The new Wando Mt. Pleasant Library is located at 1400 Carolina Park Boulevard.

Charleston County's public library system will open a new branch in north Mt. Pleasant next month, the first of five new libraries planned after voters passed a $108 million referendum in 2014.The Wando Mt. Pleasant Library, located at 1400 Carolina Park Boulevard, will open on Mon. June 10 at 10 a.m. The public is invited to a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.The library is the first of five new branches (three replacements and two new branches) to open after 74 percent of Charleston County voters approved a $108.5 million referendum for new facilities and renovations in 2014.The 40,000 square-foot building will serve the growing north Mt. Pleasant area near Wando High School.It includes a 250-seat auditorium, two editing labs, a recording studio, a teen lounge, a computer lab, and study rooms."We are thrilled with this example of library innovation and accessibility for all of Charleston County’s residents," said library Executive Director Angela Craig in a statement. "This is one of many new facilities launching systemwide that will provide exceptional library service, as well as access to emerging technologies and resources that the public can embrace as their own."The county library system has taken steps to modernize its image in recent months. Last year, it eliminated overdue book fees and began allowing patrons to bring food and drinks into its buildings.