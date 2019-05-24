Lindsey Graham shines Donald Trump's shoes on the latest New Yorker cover

New Yorker
artist Barry Blitt has captured U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in his natural habitat, shining the shoes of President Donald Trump, for the cover of the magazine's June 3 issue.
"The Shining,"
as the watercolor work is titled, shows Graham along with Attorney General William Barr and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shining the presidents shoes.
The three uniformed men are depicted reaching out to shine the president's two feet while Trump appears to be engaged in whatever else is happening across an ornately appointed room.
In a description
of the cover story, readers are asked to check in "for analysis of how the President’s men burnished his reputation."
Graham has carried water for President Trump for some time now, insisting it's good for him
because as someone who wants the best for the president, Trump keeps him in his orbit.
Asked about the cover during a visit to the Fox & Friends
AM talkshow bench this morning, Graham didn't seem too enthused, but felt compelled to defend himself.
"But here's the deal: If I'm helping the president, it's good for me because I want him to succeed," according to a tweet
posted by P&C
's Jamie Lovegrove.
The New Yorker
is a general interest magazine whose subjects range from news and politics to arts and pop culture, commonly including commentary and satire.