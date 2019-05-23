Thursday, May 23, 2019

The Agenda: Heat wave coming to Chs. for Memorial Day; DNR investigating branded sharks

CCSD's Thank you teachers billboards cost $33,650

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM

The heat is on – the first heatwave is coming this weekend and we may see record breaking temperatures into Tuesday. As National Weather Service meteorologist Neil Dixon told the P&C, "It's a very unusual, early, summertime heat wave." Source: P&C

According to the College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis, March's Charleston Wine + Food Festival had a $18.6 million economic impact on the Charleston area. That's a gain of $3.3 million over last year's festival. Source: CRBJ

S.C. Department of Natural Resources is trying to find the culprit behind two sharks that appear to have been branded. Source: P&C

The city has deferred a vote on a proposed hotel at Waterfront Park on Wednesday night. The proposal includes a 225 room hotel and expanding Waterfront Park by 400 feet. Source: Live 5

Have you seen the billboards on I-26 thanking Charleston County teachers? The $33,650 that the district paid for the billboards came out of its Office of Strategy and Communication's $125,000 advertising budget. Source: P&C

