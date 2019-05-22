Wednesday, May 22, 2019

PHOTOS: Just a few of the signs from Tuesday's #StoptheBans rally in Charleston

More than 200 turned out to protest abortion bans being considered across the country

Posted by Sam Spence on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 11:05 AM

Reproductive rights activists turned out Tuesday evening in Brittlebank Park to protest restrictive bans on abortions that have recently passed in states like Alabama and have been proposed in South Carolina.
By Sam Spence
The Battery
