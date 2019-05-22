Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Charleston #StopTheBans rally draws hundreds to Brittlebank Park on Tuesday

S.C. is considering six-week abortion ban

Posted by Sam Spence on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge More than 200 people turned out Tuesday as part of a national day of action against abortion restrictions - SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
  • More than 200 people turned out Tuesday as part of a national day of action against abortion restrictions
Reproductive rights activists turned out Tuesday evening in Brittlebank Park to protest restrictive bans on abortion that have recently passed in states like Alabama and have been proposed in South Carolina.
Related PHOTOS: Just a few of the signs from Tuesday's #StoptheBans rally in Charleston: More than 200 turned out to protest abortion bans being considered across the country
PHOTOS: Just a few of the signs from Tuesday's #StoptheBans rally in Charleston
More than 200 turned out to protest abortion bans being considered across the country
By Sam Spence
The Battery
The event was part of a national Stop the Bans Day of Action, organized by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, ACLU South Carolina, Charleston Activist Network, Charleston County Democrats, Indivisible Charleston, We Are Family, and the Women's Rights and Empowerment Network. People Against Rape also addressed attendees.

Last week, Alabama passed the nation's most restrictive abortion law, which makes performing abortion a felony in almost all cases, and several other states appear ready to pass similar laws. All the laws are aimed at setting up a challenge to Roe v. Wade, and it's unclear exactly how that would play out on the conservative U.S. Supreme Court.
Related Anti-abortion zealots use big government to narrow democracy: Pro Rights
Anti-abortion zealots use big government to narrow democracy
Pro Rights
If you love small government, hold on to your hats. Anti-abortionists are relying on the power of big government to take away people's rights.
By Andy Brack
Guest Columnist
South Carolina lawmakers are also poised to pass what supporters call a "heartbeat" law that bans abortion after about six weeks into a woman's pregnancy. The bill already passed the House and will head to the Senate when the legislature returns in January. Some senators have vowed to fight the bill and advocates have wondered whether antiabortion laws will be met with tepid support as the 2020 general election draws closer. A CBS News poll this week showed 67 percent of those polled do not want Roe v. Wade overturned.

Nonetheless, Republicans control both the House and Senate and Gov. Henry McMaster says he'll sign the bill if it is passed by the Senate.

Charleston police on site estimated that over 200 people attended Tuesday's rally. Crowds also gathered in Columbia earlier in the day.
Slideshow #StoptheBans rally protests abortion restrictions on May 21, 2019
#StoptheBans rally protests abortion restrictions on May 21, 2019 20 slides
#StoptheBans rally protests abortion restrictions on May 21, 2019 #StoptheBans rally protests abortion restrictions on May 21, 2019 #StoptheBans rally protests abortion restrictions on May 21, 2019 #StoptheBans rally protests abortion restrictions on May 21, 2019 #StoptheBans rally protests abortion restrictions on May 21, 2019 #StoptheBans rally protests abortion restrictions on May 21, 2019 #StoptheBans rally protests abortion restrictions on May 21, 2019 #StoptheBans rally protests abortion restrictions on May 21, 2019 #StoptheBans rally protests abortion restrictions on May 21, 2019
#StoptheBans rally protests abortion restrictions on May 21, 2019
By Sam Spence
Click to View 20 slides

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS