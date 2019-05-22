Charleston #StopTheBans rally draws hundreds to Brittlebank Park on Tuesday

click to enlarge
Sam Spence
More than 200 people turned out Tuesday as part of a national day of action against abortion restrictions
Reproductive rights activists turned out Tuesday evening in Brittlebank Park to protest restrictive bans on abortion that have recently passed in states like Alabama and have been proposed in South Carolina.
The event was part of a national Stop the Bans Day of Action, organized by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, ACLU South Carolina, Charleston Activist Network, Charleston County Democrats, Indivisible Charleston, We Are Family, and the Women's Rights and Empowerment Network. People Against Rape also addressed attendees.
Last week, Alabama passed the nation's most restrictive abortion law, which makes performing abortion a felony in almost all cases, and several other states appear ready to pass similar laws. All the laws are aimed at setting up a challenge to Roe v. Wade
, and it's unclear exactly how that would play out on the conservative U.S. Supreme Court.
South Carolina lawmakers are also poised to pass what supporters call a "heartbeat" law that bans abortion after about six weeks into a woman's pregnancy. The bill already passed the House and will head to the Senate when the legislature returns in January. Some senators have vowed to fight the bill and advocates have wondered
whether antiabortion laws will be met with tepid support as the 2020 general election draws closer. A CBS News poll this week showed 67 percent
of those polled do not want Roe v. Wade
overturned.
Nonetheless, Republicans control both the House and Senate and Gov. Henry McMaster says he'll sign the bill if it is passed by the Senate.
Charleston police on site estimated that over 200 people attended Tuesday's rally. Crowds also gathered in Columbia
earlier in the day.