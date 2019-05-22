Cyclist dies from injuries sustained when struck by driver on King Street last week

click to enlarge
-
Google Street View
-
Police say a cyclist traveling north on King Street was struck by a car near Sheppard and Engel streets on Sun. May 12
A cyclist who was struck by a driver later charged with a felony DUI has succumbed to his injuries, according to Charleston police.
The cyclist has not yet been identified.
The accident took place at about 9:03 p.m. on Sun. May 12.
The driver, Gabriela Bennett of Mt. Pleasant, was driving north on King Street when her Subaru struck a cyclist traveling in the same direction between Sheppard and Engel streets, according to a press release from the Charleston Police Department.
The cyclist was immediately transported to MUSC, where he was in critical condition. He died Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
Bennett was arrested on a felony driving under the influence charge after she failed a field sobriety test.
"The bicyclist in this collision was traveling lawfully in the roadway when he was struck," the department said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "This collision is another tragic example of a traffic fatality that could have and should have been prevented. There is no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel while impaired and to not pay attention for others sharing the roadway."
Bennett's charges have not yet been upgraded, according to Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis.
This is the second cyclist death in the Charleston area this week. A cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene in North Charleston after he was struck by an SUV early Tuesday morning
.
May is national Bicycle Safety Month. Locally, Charleston Moves is observing Mobility Month with a series of activities to raise awareness of bike, pedestrian, and transportation issues.