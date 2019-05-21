The Agenda: 2,400 free throws for a good cause; Mace gets apology from Upstate rep critical of her abortion stance

Last weekend, Debbie Antonelli, a basketball analyst and Mt. Pleasant resident, raised more than $80,000 for the Special Olympics by making 2,400 of 2,553 free throws over 24 hours in the Mt. Pleasant Town Hall gym. Antonelli had an accuracy of 94 percent. For reference, Lebron James' free throw percentage is 73.6 percent, Steph Curry's is 92 percent, and Michael Jordan's was 92 percent. Source: AP
North Charleston's Academic Magnet was named the top high school in the country. What does it take? A lot of work. According to a student's advice to freshmen, "If you don't want to have mental breakdowns, don't come here." Source: P&C
S.C. House Rep. Josiah Magnuson apologized to Nancy Mace for leaving anti-abortion materials on her desk that refer to rape as the "misdeed of the parent." She reportedly has accepted the apology. Source: P&C
South Carolina was ranked the 10th best state for military retirees by WalletHub, and came in first for veteran-owned businesses. Source: Wallethub
A memorial garden for Susie Jackson, a victim in the Emanuel AME shooting in 2015, is closer to breaking ground. The garden's proposed location, behind the Charleston County Library downtown, will look out over Alexander Street, where Jackson lived for 50 years. Charleston County Council is supposed to approve an agreement with the city which would allow them to maintain, construct, and design the park. Source: WCSC