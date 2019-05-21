Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Cyclist dies after being hit by SUV in North Charleston early Tuesday morning

The rider was pronounced dead on scene

Posted by Adam Manno on Tue, May 21, 2019 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • Google Street View
A cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene after he was struck by a car in North Charleston early Tuesday morning.

Thomas Anthony Washington, 60, died as a result of blunt trauma, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Related How many people have to die before Charleston becomes safer for pedestrians and cyclists?: Deadly Currents
How many people have to die before Charleston becomes safer for pedestrians and cyclists?
Deadly Currents
One thousand and forty bucks. That's what taking a dip in Breach Inlet could set you back. "DEADLY CURRENTS," a billboard-size sign warns. "No swimming, no wading. STAY OUT OF THE WATER. Several drownings. Don't be next."
By Stephanie Hunt
Guest Columnist
Authorities reportedly found Washington in the median after responding to the crash near the intersection of Rivers and McMillan avenues at around 2 a.m.

The cyclist was struck by an SUV traveling east on Rivers Avenue after he veered into the driver's lane, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor told Live 5 News.

Calls and emails to NCPD were not immediately returned.

This is the latest serious accident involving cyclists or pedestrians in the Charleston area.
Related Driver arrested for felony DUI after hitting cyclist on King Street Sunday night: Cyclist remains in critical condition at MUSC
Driver arrested for felony DUI after hitting cyclist on King Street Sunday night
Cyclist remains in critical condition at MUSC
A woman was arrested for felony DUI on Sunday after she hit a cyclist, who remained in critical condition at the Medical University of South Carolina as of Monday morning.
By Adam Manno
The Battery
Between 2009 and 2017, 30 percent of bike crashes in the state took place in Charleston, Berkeley, or Dorchester counties, according to a 2018 study commissioned by the Palmetto Cycling Coalition. Charleston County has the highest percentage of bike accidents at 23.4 percent.

Between 2011 and 2015, 26 pedestrians died in Charleston, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety. Columbia came in second with 23 and North Charleston came in third with 11.

An intensive expansion of public transit, stretching from Summerville into downtown Charleston, is planned along the busy Rivers Avenue corridor. Lowcountry Rapid Transit, as the project is known, is targeted to be online in 2025.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS