Cyclist dies after being hit by SUV in North Charleston early Tuesday morning

A cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene after he was struck by a car in North Charleston early Tuesday morning.
Thomas Anthony Washington, 60, died as a result of blunt trauma, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Authorities reportedly found Washington in the median after responding to the crash near the intersection of Rivers and McMillan avenues at around 2 a.m.
The cyclist was struck by an SUV traveling east on Rivers Avenue after he veered into the driver's lane, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor told Live 5 News.
Calls and emails to NCPD were not immediately returned.
This is the latest serious accident involving cyclists or pedestrians
in the Charleston area.
Between 2009 and 2017, 30 percent of bike crashes in the state took place in Charleston, Berkeley, or Dorchester counties, according to a 2018 study
commissioned by the Palmetto Cycling Coalition. Charleston County has the highest percentage of bike accidents at 23.4 percent.
Between 2011 and 2015, 26 pedestrians died in Charleston, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety. Columbia came in second with 23 and North Charleston came in third with 11.
An intensive expansion of public transit, stretching from Summerville into downtown Charleston, is planned along the busy Rivers Avenue corridor. Lowcountry Rapid Transit, as the project is known, is targeted to be online in 2025.