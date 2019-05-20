Monday, May 20, 2019
The Agenda: McMaster tells SCGOP he'll sign restrictive abortion bill; Lawmakers convene special session to handle Panthers incentives and Santee Cooper
Nine African-American women make Statehouse history
by Lauren Hurlock
May 20, 2019
South Carolina Governor's Office
Lawmakers in Columbia are convening in a special session to tie up two loose ends: the tax incentives to lure the Panthers to S.C., and to make a plan to take bids on Santee Cooper. Source: Statehouse Report
On Saturday at the S.C. Republican Party's annual state convention, Gov. Henry McMaster pledged to sign a heartbeat abortion bill into law if it reaches his desk. Last month, the S.C. House passed a bill that would ban abortions in the state after six weeks, or when a heartbeat is detected. Source: The State
For the first time in S.C. House history, nine African-American women, including Rep. Krystle Simmons, are serving at the same time. Source: AP
Louis Osteen, a chef who helped to explore and popularize Lowcountry cuisine, died on Sunday at 77. Source: P&C
The City of Charleston is flooded with requests from residents who want to raise their historic homes. Source: P&C
