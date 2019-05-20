Monday, May 20, 2019

Activists will protest abortion bans at Brittlebank Park on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Gov. McMaster has vowed to sign a fetal heartbeat bill into law

Posted by Adam Manno on Mon, May 20, 2019 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge A woman holds a sign at the 2018 Charleston Women's March, billed a "Rally for Electoral Justice," at Brittlebank Park on Jan. 20. - SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
  • A woman holds a sign at the 2018 Charleston Women's March, billed a "Rally for Electoral Justice," at Brittlebank Park on Jan. 20.
Reproductive rights activists will gather at Brittlebank Park Tuesday afternoon to protest the spate of partial and near-total abortion bans being enacted across the country.

Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic and We Are Family, a Charleston-based LGBTQ youth organization, are calling for "patients, volunteers, supporters, reproductive rights advocates, and concerned citizens" to join them from 6 to 7 p.m. at the park on the Ashley River.

The rally is part of a nationwide effort to mobilize activists against abortion restrictions.

It comes less than a week after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a near-total abortion ban. Under the law, which is not yet in effect and is likely to be challenged in court, doctors could face up to 99 years in prison for performing the procedure.
Anti-abortion zealots use big government to narrow democracy: Pro Rights
Anti-abortion zealots use big government to narrow democracy
Pro Rights
If you love small government, hold on to your hats. Anti-abortionists are relying on the power of big government to take away people's rights.
By Andy Brack
Guest Columnist
This year alone, four other states (Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Georgia) have passed fetal heartbeat bills. The laws prohibit abortion as soon as a heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, a time when many women don't yet know they are pregnant.

The S.C. House of Representatives passed a version of the proposal last month. It awaits debate in the Senate in 2020.

Gov. Henry McMaster has pledged to sign any fetal heartbeat bill that gets to his desk, according to The State.

"Women are outraged," said Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Vicki Ringer in a statement announcing Tuesday's rally. "Politicians have absolutely no place in our personal health decisions. Now more than ever, we must unite against this unprecedented attack on our fundamental rights and freedoms."

Planned Parenthood and We Are Family are partnering with the South Carolina chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and Indivisible for the rally. You can RSVP on Facebook here.
Location Details Brittlebank Park
0 Lockwood Blvd.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
General Location and Music Venue
Map

Location

