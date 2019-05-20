Activists will protest abortion bans at Brittlebank Park on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

click to enlarge
Sam Spence
A woman holds a sign at the 2018 Charleston Women's March, billed a "Rally for Electoral Justice," at Brittlebank Park on Jan. 20.
Reproductive rights activists will gather at Brittlebank Park Tuesday afternoon to protest the spate of partial and near-total abortion bans being enacted across the country.
Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic and We Are Family, a Charleston-based LGBTQ youth organization, are calling for "patients, volunteers, supporters, reproductive rights advocates, and concerned citizens" to join them from 6 to 7 p.m. at the park on the Ashley River.
The rally is part of a nationwide effort to mobilize activists against abortion restrictions.
It comes less than a week after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a near-total abortion ban
. Under the law, which is not yet in effect and is likely to be challenged in court, doctors could face up to 99 years in prison for performing the procedure.
This year alone, four other states (Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Georgia) have passed fetal heartbeat bills
. The laws prohibit abortion as soon as a heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, a time when many women don't yet know they are pregnant.
The S.C. House of Representatives passed a version of the proposal last month. It awaits debate in the Senate in 2020.
Gov. Henry McMaster has pledged to sign any fetal heartbeat bill that gets to his desk
, according to The State
.
"Women are outraged," said Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Vicki Ringer in a statement announcing Tuesday's rally. "Politicians have absolutely no place in our personal health decisions. Now more than ever, we must unite against this unprecedented attack on our fundamental rights and freedoms."
Planned Parenthood and We Are Family are partnering with the South Carolina chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and Indivisible for the rally. You can RSVP on Facebook here
.