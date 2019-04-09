Tuesday, April 9, 2019
The Agenda: James Island rep. gets police protection after gun threats; Mother says Colleton school didn't protect her daughter
Dominion branding replacing SCE&G after April 15
by Lauren Hurlock
on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 11:38 AM
Rep. Peter McCoy has taken additional security measures including having sheriffs monitor his home, due to threats posted on a pro-gun Facebook page. The page blames the James Island Republican for holding up a pro-gun bill in the Statehouse. Source: P&C
In case you missed it: Joe Biden will be in Charleston next Tues. to eulogize former U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings. Source: City Paper
Hominy Grill is closing after 24 years. Source: City Paper
After April 15, SCE&G bills will be Dominion bills, with the SCE&G logo being phased out over the next few months. Source: P&C
The mother of Raniya Wright, the Colleton County fifth grader who died in a school fight, told Good Morning America
that Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro did not do enough to protect her daughter. The superintendent of Colleton County School District denied the mother's claims. Raniya's cause of death has not yet ben released. Source: NY Times
