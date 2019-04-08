Monday, April 8, 2019

The Agenda: S.C. dolphins facing human threats; Medical marijuana, education, and gun reform bills face deadlines

Forensic genealogy solves two cold cases in Greenville

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Apr 8, 2019 at 12:09 PM

FLICKR USER TONY EVANS
  • Flickr user Tony Evans
Dolphins in the water outside of Charleston and along the coast of S.C. are more stressed and facing more human threats than ever, worrying researchers that they will die off or move. Human threats include overcrowding at feeding sites, including Captain Sam's spit on the Kiawah River; and additional crab pots that entangle the mammals. Source: P&C

Forensic genealogy was used to identify suspects for two cold cases in Greenville from the '90s. Source: Greenville Online

Due to the self-imposed April 10 "crossover" deadline, bills addressing medical marijuana, tax reform, and gun control may be dead in the Statehouse until January 2020 if lawmakers fail to take action in the next couple days. Bills that may squeak by are a restrictive abortion ban and lighted Uber logos. Source: P&C

Other legislation that may not make it this year? Education reform, which was a top priority for S.C. lawmakers, including Gov. Henry McMaster, in January. Source: The State

In case you missed it: Former U.S. Senator and S.C. Governor Fritz Hollings died at 97 on Saturday. Source: Charleston City Paper
Isn't it ironic: Tom Mullikin, Gov. McMaster's pick to head up the committee to combat flooding in S.C. — brought on in part by climate change — helped to torpedo regulations on greenhouse gas emissions in 2009. Source: P&C

