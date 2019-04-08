Joe Biden will deliver eulogy at Citadel funeral of late Sen. Fritz Hollings next week

click to enlarge
Former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver the eulogy at the funeral of former Sen. Ernest 'Fritz' Hollings on Mon. April 16.
The funeral will be held at the Summerall Chapel on the campus of the Citadel, the downtown Charleston military college that Hollings attended. The service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be open to the public, according to a post on Hollings' website
Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. Jim Clyburn will also deliver remarks.
Hollings made the rounds of power in the Palmetto State, serving in the S.C. House of Representatives from 1949 to 1955 and as lieutenant governor from 1955 to 1959. He began his term as governor that same year, courting industry to improve the state's economy and overseeing the establishment of the state's technical college system.
He won a seat on the U.S. Senate in 1966, which he held for 38 years before his retirement in 2005.
Hollings and Biden served concurrently in the U.S. Senate for many years. Biden is thought to be considering a run for president has spent the past couple weeks fending off accusations of improper conduct
Biden praised Hollings during a dedication of a University of South Carolina library bearing the late senator's name. He spoke about how Hollings' 1970 book, The Case Against Hunger: A Demand for a National Policy
, led to legislation creating the Special Supplemental Food Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC.
"Fritz was the first person on a national political scale talking about how a child cannot learn, a child cannot develop, a child cannot have an even shot at their place in this society, if they don’t have the nutrition when they’re young," Biden said at the time.