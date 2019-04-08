A stretch of lower King Street will close for stormwater repairs this week

click to enlarge Google Street View

For those of you who already avoid lower King Street, you might want to keep that same energy for the rest of the week.Starting today, the corridor will be closed between Calhoun and George streets for the better part of the week while repairs are made to a collapsed stormwater tunnel brick archway, according to a press release from the city.The work could take anywhere from three to six days, but the block will reopen to traffic at 4 p.m. each day."We apologize for the inconvenience, and will work to make these repairs and safely reopen the street as quickly as possible," said Mathew Fountain, the city's director of stormwater, in a statement.