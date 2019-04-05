Charleston Area Justice Ministry hosting rally on Monday ahead of annual Nehemiah Action

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith
Charleston Area Justice Ministry held its annual Community Problems Assembly on Nov. 5, 2018 at Morris Brown AME.
The Charleston Area Justice Ministry will hold a rally on Mon. April 8 to present research on housing and transportation issues affecting the Lowcountry.
From 7 to 9 p.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, the social justice advocacy group will meet to prepare ahead of the group's Nehemiah Action, an annual event where they ask area leaders to support their efforts, on Mon. May 6.
A location for the Nehemiah Action has not yet been announced.
CAJM is composed of 29 interfaith congregations and organizations throughout the Charleston area.
In 2017, the group's members voted to make Charleston's affordable housing crisis
their top issue for 2018. They have called on leaders from the cities of Charleston, North Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and Charleston County to commit to a regional housing trust fund, an effort that has so far resulted in little tangible progress.
Last November, CAJM voted to focus on improving local transportation
in 2019.
CAJM achieved a major win for its 2016 and 2017 banner issue: racial bias in local policing. The group's vocal activism pressured Charleston City Council to vote in favor of an independent racial bias study of the Charleston Police Department in November 2017.
Researchers from CNA, a Virginia-based research firm, held meetings with residents and police officers in the Holy City last week
as part of that study.