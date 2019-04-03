Where you can park for $5 downtown this weekend for the Cooper River Bridge Run

Google Street View

It'll take a lot of energy to hustle over that bridge on Saturday, but you don't have to count on using much more to find parking, thanks to special rates at three garages downtown.

The City of Charleston will offer a flat parking rate of $5 for all Cooper River Bridge participants at three parking garages downtown:

Visitors Center Parking Garage (Mary Street between King and Meeting Streets)

S.C. Aquarium Garage (Calhoun Street between East Bay and Concord Streets)

34 St. Philip Street Garage (between George and Liberty Streets)

The rate covers cars between Fri., April 5 at 5 p.m. through Sat., April 6 at 2 p.m. Cars must enter and (equally as importantly) leave the garages during these times to receive the $5 rate.

Now, you only have to worry about the ache in your legs instead of an ache in your wallet.