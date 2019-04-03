The Agenda: FBI poses as drug cartel to bust S.C. cops; California bans state-funded S.C. travel over anti-gay law

click to enlarge
FBI agents busted several Orangeburg County law enforcement officers who allegedly believed they were helping a Mexican cartel, but it was really an undercover operation.
Notable quote: "No details were available about how the other five law officers were arrested early Friday morning. However, about 50 FBI agents in tactical gear and using black SUVs were spotted about 8 a.m. Friday at an Orangeburg area Chick-fil-A, eating breakfast apparently after making arrests, a law enforcement source said." Source: The State
California has banned state-funded travel to South Carolina due to policies it sees as discriminatory toward LGBT people. The policy in question allows faith-based foster organizations not to place children in the care of prospective foster parents who happen to be LGBT. Source: AP
Vertical Roots, a hydroponic farm for leafy greens based out of Charleston, is expanding to Columbia. The company repurposes shipping containers to create a soil-less, year-round farm to grow vegetables year round. Source: Columbia Regional Business Report
Lowcountry Land Trust, Charleston County, and the owners of Boone Hall Plantation are in talks of putting the 723 acres of land under a conservation easement, which would prohibit development on the site. Source: P&C