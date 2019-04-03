Here are all the Cooper River Bridge Run 2019 street closures

With the Cooper River Bridge Run only days away now, everyone is gearing up for the hectic struggles of closed roads and traffic. Don’t fret because we have the latest on keeping you moving along the Charleston streets.
The Charleston Police Department has tweeted about all the road closures in both Mount Pleasant and Downtown so those who aren’t taking part in the run can plan accordingly.
The short answer is: expect congestion in Mount Pleasant near the Ravenel and Coleman Road on Friday, take I-26 on Saturday morning, and hopefully all traffic will be back to (almost) normal by noon on Saturday.
The route and road closures for the Cooper River Bridge Run April 5 - 6, 2019.#chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/0WnslgaQbK— Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) April 2, 2019