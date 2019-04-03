Here are all the Cooper River Bridge Run 2019 street closures

With the Cooper River Bridge Run only days away now, everyone is gearing up for the hectic struggles of closed roads and traffic. Don’t fret because we have the latest on keeping you moving along the Charleston streets.

The Charleston Police Department has tweeted about all the road closures in both Mount Pleasant and Downtown so those who aren’t taking part in the run can plan accordingly.



The short answer is: expect congestion in Mount Pleasant near the Ravenel and Coleman Road on Friday, take I-26 on Saturday morning, and hopefully all traffic will be back to (almost) normal by noon on Saturday.

Friday closing

Saturday closing

The roads aroundare closing Friday at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for the kids run.Certain sections ofwill be closed starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, with a majority of it closed after 4:30 a.m. until Sat. at 2 p.m.will close Friday at 10 p.m. and will remain closed until 2 p.m. on Saturday.Expect delays and congestion as things for the race are set up on, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.will start closing at 3 a.m., with all of the road closed by 6:30 a.m.Thee bike and pedestrian path closes to all traffic at 6:30 a.m., and will be closed to all traffic shortly after at 7 a.m. It will remain closed until all the participants are finished and the roadways cleared of barriers and debris - or until about 12 noon.For specifics, Charleston Police Department has tweeted all the details.