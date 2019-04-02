The Agenda: USC student's murder spurs new ride-hailing legislation; S.C. lawmakers considering a six-week abortion ban

-
Flickr user chapin_gamecock
A new law proposed in the S.C. Statehouse would require drivers for ride-hailing services to have an illuminated logo of their company in the window. The proposed law comes after Samantha Josephson, a 21-year-old University of South Carolina student, was murdered by someone posing as an Uber driver. Source: P&C
The recent murder has re-ignited talks about the death penalty in S.C. Under current law, inmates can choose to die by electrocution or by lethal injection. With a shortage of the drugs used for lethal executions, some people want to bring back Ol' Sparky, the electric chair, even if the inmates selected lethal injection. Source: P&C
S.C. lawmakers are considering a six week abortion ban, or a "heartbeat abortion ban", which would effectively ban all abortion. It could be debated as early as later this week. Source: AP/US News & World Report
According to the Charleston County School District, there were 3,000 bus related complaints submitted to them for the 2018-19 school year. The complaints include buses that were late or just failed to come at all. Source: Live 5 News
While Charleston will be wet, some areas in the Upstate could see snow. Source: AP
The Medical University of South Carolina's president, Dr. David Cole, wrote in a letter to Governor Henry McMaster that they are concerned "that our level of service to our patients may, in the very near future, be compromised" unless the flooding in the hospital district is addressed. Source: P&C