The best Charleston April Fools' Day 2019 jokes we've seen so far

At ye olde, we see a lot of funny news, but rarely is it meant to be funny. (Often, we're the only ones who find it funny.) But on April Fools' Day, we are on the look out for any funny business or potential incidents of leg pulling. Here are some of our favorite news items, product launches, and straight up pranks that almost got us. (Get a gold star for guessing which ones got our arts editor, Connelly Hardaway.)After being annexed by, the City of North Charleston is set to become South Goose Creek.- I mean,, even arrested the perpetrators and aired their perp walk live.is moving its traditional commencement ceremony to a miniature Randolph Hall in the North Charleston Coliseum. Downtown,said it planned to get rid of its avocado toast. (Serious LOL on this one.)Outdoor clothing brand Freefly is making a bamboo onesie, for when you want to go fishing but can't bring yourself to get out of your pajamas.In Park Circle,is expanding their services to include real estate , for the beer drinker who really wants it all.Even interviewergot in on the mix, announcing a move to Chicago that some of his followers believed for a while.