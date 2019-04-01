The best Charleston April Fools' Day 2019 jokes we've seen so far

click image
At ye olde Charleston City Paper
, we see a lot of funny news, but rarely is it meant to be funny. (Often, we're the only ones who find it funny.) But on April Fools' Day, we are on the look out for any funny business or potential incidents of leg pulling. Here are some of our favorite news items, product launches, and straight up pranks that almost got us. (Get a gold star for guessing which ones got our arts editor, Connelly Hardaway.)
Did we miss a prank? Send it to us at lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Goose Creek / North Charleston
After being annexed by Goose Creek
, the City of North Charleston is set to become South Goose Creek.
South Goose Creek
- I mean, North Charleston
, even arrested the perpetrators and aired their perp walk live.
College of Charleston
College of Charleston
is moving its traditional commencement ceremony to a miniature Randolph Hall in the North Charleston Coliseum.
Park Cafe
Downtown, Park Cafe
said it planned to get rid of its avocado toast.
(Serious LOL on this one.)
Freefly
Outdoor clothing brand Freefly is making a bamboo onesie,
for when you want to go fishing but can't bring yourself to get out of your pajamas.
Commonhouse Aleworks
In Park Circle, Commonhouse Aleworks
is expanding their services to include real estate
, for the beer drinker who really wants it all.
On Camera
Even interviewer Quintin Washington
got in on the mix, announcing
a move to Chicago that some of his followers believed for a while.