Monday, April 1, 2019

The best Charleston April Fools' Day 2019 jokes we've seen so far

All the news that isn't

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 6:18 PM

click image CITY OF GOOSE CREEK FACEBOOK
  • City of Goose Creek Facebook
At ye olde Charleston City Paper, we see a lot of funny news, but rarely is it meant to be funny. (Often, we're the only ones who find it funny.) But on April Fools' Day, we are on the look out for any funny business or potential incidents of leg pulling. Here are some of our favorite news items, product launches, and straight up pranks that almost got us. (Get a gold star for guessing which ones got our arts editor, Connelly Hardaway.)

Did we miss a prank? Send it to us at lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Goose Creek / North Charleston

After being annexed by Goose Creek, the City of North Charleston is set to become South Goose Creek.

April Fools' 2019

Happy April Fools' Day to all of our residents in Goose Creek... And, our residents in South Goose Creek. #SGC

Posted by City of Goose Creek - Municipal Government on Sunday, March 31, 2019

South Goose Creek - I mean, North Charleston, even arrested the perpetrators and aired their perp walk live.

Breaking News

BREAKING NEWS! City of Goose Creek BUSTED for antics pulled earlier today!

Posted by North Charleston Government on Monday, April 1, 2019

College of Charleston

College of Charleston is moving its traditional commencement ceremony to a miniature Randolph Hall in the North Charleston Coliseum. 

Park Cafe

Downtown, Park Cafe said it planned to get rid of its avocado toast. (Serious LOL on this one.)

Freefly

Outdoor clothing brand Freefly is making a bamboo onesie, for when you want to go fishing but can't bring yourself to get out of your pajamas.

Commonhouse Aleworks

In Park Circle, Commonhouse Aleworks is expanding their services to include real estate, for the beer drinker who really wants it all.

On Camera

Even interviewer Quintin Washington got in on the mix, announcing a move to Chicago that some of his followers believed for a while.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS