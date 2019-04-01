Monday, April 1, 2019

The Agenda: North Chs. FD saves good pup; How did Medal of Honor Museum plans fall through?

Catholic diocese releases list of accused priests

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 12:44 PM

The Catholic diocese in S.C. has released the list of 42 priests who have been accused credibly of abusing children. All but 11 priests on the list have died. Source: AP

P&C headline: Soup's on for downtown Charleston resident named to lead Campbell's board. If that's not enough: "It's in the can for a South of Broad resident."

North Charleston firefighters saved a puppy under a pile of rocks on Sunday. Good boys. They did not say how the puppy got there, but it appeared to be very excited to get out, giving its rescuer a ton of kisses. Source: Facebook

According to a P&C report, a lack of understanding and trust on both sides doomed Mount Pleasant's Medal of Honor museum. Source: P&C

To celebrate April Fool's Day, WCBD Channel 2's meteorologist David Dickerson has debunked some common weather myths. Source: WCBD Channel 2

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS