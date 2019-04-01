Monday, April 1, 2019
The Agenda: North Chs. FD saves good pup; How did Medal of Honor Museum plans fall through?
Catholic diocese releases list of accused priests
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 12:44 PM
The Catholic diocese in S.C. has released the list of 42 priests who have been accused credibly of abusing children. All but 11 priests on the list have died. Source: AP
P&C headline
: Soup's on for downtown Charleston resident named to lead Campbell's board. If that's not enough: "It's in the can for a South of Broad resident."
North Charleston firefighters saved a puppy
under a pile of rocks on Sunday. Good boys. They did not say how the puppy got there, but it appeared to be very excited to get out, giving its rescuer a ton of kisses. Source: Facebook
According to a P&C
report, a lack of understanding and trust on both sides doomed Mount Pleasant's Medal of Honor museum. Source: P&C
To celebrate April Fool's Day, WCBD Channel 2's meteorologist David Dickerson has debunked some common weather myths. Source: WCBD Channel 2
Tags: north charleston fire department, puppy, priests, catholic diocese, child abuse, medal of honor museum, David Dickerson, Image