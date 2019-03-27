How six upper King Street buildings changed from 1900 to 1999

King Street is in the midst of up to $1 billion in development. How did we get here and what's next?

Hot time in the old town

The 119-year history of King St,, seen through the lens of one property, tells the story of a corridor that today is more closely associated with college clubbers and well-to-do diners than urban decay and minority-owned businesses.

By Mary Scott Hardaway and Adam Manno

Features