How six upper King Street buildings changed from 1900 to 1999

, we took a look at the past, present, and future of King Street — one of Charleston's most recognizable stretches that is now synonymous with shops, restaurants, and bars.
Of course, things weren't always this way. We perused volume six of the Old Codger's Charleston Address Book
to learn what some of the buildings we talked about used to be. The volume covers lower, middle, and upper King Street from 1900 to 1999, a tumultuous period that saw the street's growth to its heyday as a commercial district in the 1950s, to an abandoned stretch in the '60s and '70s, to a revitalized tourist destination in the '90s.
White flight, subsequent growth west of the Ashley River, and rise of shopping malls turned King Street into a ghost town in the late 20th century. Looking at a few select addresses, you will notice that some of the buildings sat vacant in the '70s and '80s.
Today, only two of the featured buildings are empty, though probably not for long.
Developer Mike Shuler bought the building that formerly housed Morris Sokol furniture for $22.5 million in 2016
Now: Vacant building at 510 King St.
1900 - Bernstein’s Department Store
1920 - Jacob’s Shoe Store
1930 - The Auction House-Birlant & Hirsch Auctioneers
1970 - Ros-Mor Builders & Realty Co.
1940-1999 - Morris Sokol Furniture (closed in 2015)
492 King St.
Now: Vacant building at 492 King St., formerly 492 restaurant
1900 - J.H. Graman drugs
1910 - Koennecke’s Pharmacy
1920 - W.J. Burk
1930 - American Market No. 4
1940 - Charleston Cut Rate Shoe Repair Shop
1950-1970 - George’s Loans
1980 - Vacant
1990 - Ultra Beauty Shop
Uncork wine bar at 476 King St. (left) and the Silver Dollar at 478 King St.
Now: Uncork Charleston at 476 King St.
1900 - Nathan Abrahams shoes
1910 - N. Abrahams
1920 - B. Solomon & So 1/2
1930 - B. Solomon Furniture House / I & D. Solomon pawn shop
1940 - Mike’s Pool Room
1950 - Leon’s Men’s Wear
1960-1970 - Uptown Sports Center pool restaurant
1980 - Vacant
Now: Silver Dollar at 478 King St.
1900-1920 - Mrs. A. Schneider furniture
1930 - Mazo’s Delicatessen & Grocery
1940 - Mrs. Essie Mazo grocery
1950 - Al’s Delicatessen
1960-1970 - Mazo’s Restaurant
1980-1996 - Vacant
Parcel 32 (downstairs) and The Parlour at 442 King St.
Now: Parcel 32 and The Parlour at 442 King St.
1910 - 1/2 Leon Banov
1920 -1/2 John Sirisky
1930 - Lawrence Belleeer/ 1/2 The National Benefit Life Ins. Co
1900-1930 - D.A. Amme baker
1940 - Dixie Auto Supply Co.
1950 - Isaac Oberman Furniture / Miss Jackie R. Gould (442 1/2 - Reeves & Son shoe repair shop)
1960 - Isaac Oberman (442 1/2 - Reeves Shoe Repair Shop / Elijah B. Dixon)
1970 - Vacant (442 1/2 - Reeves Shoe Repair / Elijah B. Dixon)
Brothers Chris and Patrick Price head up development firm PrimeSouth Group at 418 King St.
Now: PrimeSouth Group offices at 418 King St.
1900 - Rev. Barnett Rubin/Mrs A.E. Enicks/Mrs. C.E. Davis/W.W. Chanbers.
D.W. Bradley, a person of color, also ran a lunch room at the building (418 1/2
- Vacant, James L. Rice cigar and tobacco shop)
1910 - Magnolia Carbonating Works
1920 - I.R. Duffy
1930-1980 - Liberty Furniture Co.
1996 - Vacant