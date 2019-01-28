The Agenda: National Dems race to make 2020 impression in S.C.; Charleston ranked safest city in state

P&C
has compiled a helpful dossier of the key Democrats to be on the lookout for as the 2020 Democratic primary draws closer. Source: P&C
One key Democratic consultant
on candidates' rush to make an impression: "People are breaking the speed limit to get to South Carolina." Source: P&C
The state's largest media outlets joined for a lawsuit against the S.C. House Republican Caucus as the political organizing arm of the state party inside the legislature made the case
that it is not subject to state transparency laws. Both parties maintain similar groups in the House and the Senate. Source: The State
Charleston County's 911helpme.com, an internet portal for reporting emergency situations, is the only one of its kind and was inspired by seeing people post emergency situations on social media during Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Source: P&C
Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Goose Creek are in the top ten safest cities in the state according to a study from the National Council for Home Safety and Security. They looked at 32 different cities in the state, including Hanahan (ranked 11), Summerville (ranked 19), Moncks Corner (ranked 22) and North Charleston (ranked 25). Source: Alarms.org
Headline: Housing prices still unaffordable for most in Charleston region, burdening workforce. Source: P&C
The Spectator took the third place spot on Trip Advisor's list of best hotels. Source: P&C