The Agenda: Horse urine markers being phased out; House Speaker releases 84-page plan for education reform

The S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas shared his 84-page education reform bill on Thursday, which includes a 10 percent raise for teachers, consolidating small and poorly performing school districts, and free college tuition for the children of teachers in the worst-performing schools. Source: AP
Say goodbye to the horse urine markers. The halved rubber balls with a flag are being phased out for GPS-enabled devices for carriage operators to mark where their horses or mules have relieved themselves. Source: P&C
A new report says that wild turkeys may be in peril in S.C. due to overhunting. Source: The State
In December, nearly 300 people reported becoming sick after eating at a Summerville Mexican restaurant. The restaurant voluntarily closed temporarily after 10 people became ill. Six people tested positive for norovirus, a virus that causes diarrhea and vomiting. Source: WCSC
New DNA evidence has led to the arrest in a 25-year-old assault case. Tomongo James William McCord, 43, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in connection with a 1993 assault on a 10-year old boy. He is currently serving a combined 100 years for first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and strong-arm robbery. Source: The State