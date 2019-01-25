Friday, January 25, 2019
College of Charleston offering free tickets to furloughed employees for basketball, baseball, and softball
Hopefully the shutdown doesn't last until baseball season
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 1:18 PM
College of Charleston Athletics is doing their part to help furloughed workers, offering complimentary tickets
to home games for the duration of what is now the longest government shut down in history.
Workers need to bring their government ID to the box office on game day to claim up to four tickets. The offer includes the remaining men's and women's basketball games, and baseball and softball games at Patriots Point.
The next men's basketball game will be against CAA opponent William & Mary on Sat., Jan 25 at 4 p.m.. The next women's basketball game will be against the Northeastern Huskies at home on Friday, Feb. 1 at 6:30. Baseball season doesn't start until Feb. 15, so hopefully the shut down doesn't last that long.
