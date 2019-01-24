Thursday, January 24, 2019
The Agenda: Feds OK religious, anti-LGBT discrimination in foster care, Slager asked for rehearing for latest appeal
French Quarter Inn named sixth best hotel in the world
by Lauren Hurlock
on Thu, Jan 24, 2019 at 12:01 PM
On Wednesday the federal government agreed to allow Miracle Hill Ministries to discriminate against non-Christian and same-sex couples who are looking to take in foster children, so long as the group directs them to somewhere where they can help S.C. children. Source: NYT / AP
Michael Slager has asked for a rehearing for his latest appeal. Slager was sentenced to 20-years for shooting unarmed motorist Walter Scott. Source: NYT / AP
S.C. lawmakers are considering a bill that would require colleges to 1) adopt policies for free speech on campus and 2) not to intervene when their students invite a controversial speaker to campus, citing the students' and speakers' freedom of speech. Source: The State
More accolades: the French Quarter Inn was named the sixth best hotel globally on the site Trip Advisor. It is the highest ranked hotel in the U.S and the rooms regularly start at more than $300 a night. Source: The State
