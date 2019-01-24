Nearly 40% of white Southerners believe that "white people are currently under attack" in recent poll

click to enlarge
Protesters rallied at CofC in 2017 when activist Bree Newsome visited to discuss her work as a racial and social justice advocate
About half of white Southerners can't shake the feeling that they're being targeted for their race, according to new poll results from Winthrop University
Respondents were asked to indicate how they feel about the statement, "White people are currently under attack in this country."
Ten percent of white people surveyed said they "strongly agree," while 28 percent say they "agree." Another 11 percent of white respondents said they "neither agree nor disagree."
In all, 49 percent of white Southerners polled did not indicate that they disagree
with the idea that whites are under attack in the U.S.
The poll questioned a total of 969 people from 11 Southern states in November and December.
Twenty-six percent of white Southerners said they "disagree" with the premise while 24 percent "strongly disagreed," rounding out the remaining number of white respondents.
In contrast, 82 percent of black respondents said they either "disagree" or "strongly disagree."
The poll also cross-referenced data from questions about how those polled view the Confederate flag. A full 57 percent of those who indicated a favorable view of the flag did not disagree that whites were under attack.
Pollsters with the Southern Focus Survey, originally released in December, also had a bit of fun with their subjects this time around.
In a small survey-based experiment, half were asked the question, "Do you believe non-whites
in America experience barriers
that whites do not experience?" The other half was asked, "Do you believe whites
in America experience privileges
that non-whites do not experience?"
The slight difference in wording doesn't change the general idea behind the questions: that white people have an easier time with things than non-white people do. Essentially, the second question asked if people recognized that inherent inequality works to the benefit of white people.
As of 2016, white families in America carried a median net worth nearly ten times that of black families
, according to the Federal Reserve. The lingering effects of systemic policies that blocked black Americans from making economic gains have led to an economy where black families earn just $57.30
for every $100 white families earn. In South Carolina, black high school students trail their white classmates
in job readiness at staggering rates.
In the end, 71 percent of whites agreed that non-whites have "a harder time with some things," but only 50 percent of white people polled saw themselves as having "privilege."
"This is a classic 'framing effect,'" said poll director Scott Huffmon in a statement. "Whether differences are attributed to one group having 'privilege' or the other group facing 'barriers,' the end result is the same; however, by changing the way we talk about a situation, we see that attitudes can shift."
In the end, the university's research reinforces the obvious.
"What the poll uncovers is that whites and blacks have very different experiences living in the South," the report says.