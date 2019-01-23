Wednesday, January 23, 2019

16 terms for smoking pot the S.C. attorney general used to scare you about medical marijuana

Scattered, smothered, and chonged

Posted by Sam Spence on Wed, Jan 23, 2019 at 5:17 PM

Today, a group of people in lab coats and the state's top cops stood at a press conference in the Statehouse and rattled off a bunch of words nobody's ever used to talk about smoking weed in an attempt to scare the other adult politicians in the building into voting against bipartisan legislation that would legalize medical marijuana.

Here are those 16 terms, many of them literally laughable, so just take a seat.

"They use words like stoned, high, wasted, baked, fried, cooked, chonged, cheeched, dope-faced, blazed, blitzed, blunted, blasted, danked, stupid, wrecked, and that’s only half the words they use."

That's S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, ladies and gentlemen, describing the menace of smoking marijuana. (Via P&C reporter Andrew Brown.)

Wilson went on to just say out loud that marijuana is "the most dangerous drug" in America.

Now, it probably isn't surprising that law enforcement officers, who have been arresting and jailing people for illegal drugs forever; and doctors, who weren't taught about marijuana in med school, have been standing against proposals to create legal space for medical cannabis.
Attorney General Alan Wilson says the Compassionate Care Act would "basically decriminalize marijuana." That proposal, crafted by Republican state Sen. Tom Davis, has been carefully crafted to not legalize weed, he says, calling the provisions, "very conservative." Some Democrats and Republicans from both chambers have indicated support for the proposal.

And doctors are asking that more research to be done to ascertain the medical effects of marijuana, which has not been approved as a drug by the FDA.

Currently more than 30 states have legalized marijuana for medical use.

