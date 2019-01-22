Tuesday, January 22, 2019

The Agenda: Colbert's Trump quote book has raised $2 million for hurricane relief, S.C. ranked one of the least educated states

"Big, ugly fish"

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Jan 22, 2019 at 12:03 PM

click image SCREENSHOT/LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
  • Screenshot/Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Whose Boat Is This Boat? has raised $2 million for hurricane charities. The book, made by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is made up of quotes from President Trump on his visit to the Carolinas in the wake of Hurricanes Florence and Michael last fall. Source: P&C

Gov. Henry McMaster will give the State of the State address on Wed. night at 7 p.m. Source: SC Public Radio

WalletHub has named S.C. one of the least educated states in the country. S.C. ranked dead last for gender gap and 46th in racial gap in educational attainment. Source: Wallethub / The State

Headline: "Big, ugly fish" found floating in S.C. woman's koi pond turned out to be an alligator. Source: Herald Online

In case you missed it: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be in North Charleston on Tuesday night at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church. Source: City Paper

