Tuesday, January 22, 2019

CofC launches commemorative stamp campaign for its 250th anniversary in 2020

Show your support for CofC's 250th anniversary commemorative stamp

Posted by Michael Pham on Tue, Jan 22, 2019

click to enlarge Proposed commemorative stamp - COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON ALUMNI AFFAIRS
  • College of Charleston Alumni Affairs
  • Proposed commemorative stamp
College of Charleston will be celebrating its 250th anniversary in 2020, and to celebrate, vice president of Alumni Affairs, Ann Looper Pryor, has proposed a commemorative stamp to memorialize the College's two and a half centuries.

In 2017, former College president Glenn McConnell submitted an official application for the commemorative stamp to the United States Postal Service, endorsed through resolutions by the City of Charleston and the Charleston County Council. In October for 2018, interim president Steve Osborne sent the Citizens Stamp Advisory Committee (CSAC) a detailed plan, along with various stamp designs.

Because nearly 50,000 stamp proposals are sent to the CSAC every year, the College of Charleston Alumni Association is requesting all alumni and supporters of the 250th anniversary commemorative stamp to send a letter of support to the CSAC. Major figures such as Mayor John Tecklenburg, College of Charleston Alumni Association president Michael Renault, and the South Carolina congressional delegation have sent letters of support to CSAC.

Details on how to show your support and send letters can be found on the College of Charleston's Alumni Affairs website.

Founded in 1770, College of Charleston is the 13th oldest educational institution and was the first municipal college in the United States.

