The Agenda: S.C. already attracting 2020 Dem hopefuls; Chs. County's latest plan for Naval hospital boondoggle

Above: Former S.C. Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison poses with Sens. Booker and Sanders in Columbia on Monday.
So the 2020 campaigning begins: Sens. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Cory Booker (N.J.), and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), will all be in S.C. this week for various events. Sanders and Booker are in Columbia for MLK Day events. Warren will attend an event at Columbia College in the capital city. The senators are all frequently cited as potential 2020 candidates. Their colleague, Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), announced her bid today and will host her first event in S.C. on Friday. Source: AP
, The State, NYT
Charleston's Federal Judge Richard Gergel's book about his predecessor, J. Waties Waring, Unexampled Courage: the Blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard and the Awakening of President Harry S. Truman and Judge J. Waties Waring
was featured in the New York Times. Source: NYT
On Sunday, members of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue worshipped with congregants from Mother Emanuel. An antisemitic gunman killed 11 worshippers at the synagogue in October. Source: P&C
Charleston County's newest plan for the old Naval hospital on Rivers Avenue, which was unveiled Thursday night, is to tear most of it down and start fresh after millions has already been spent to acquire and start renovations on the building. Source: P&C
A new Trump administration rule on water would make S.C.'s wetlands vulnerable to development and destruction. Source: P&C