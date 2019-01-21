Meet Bernie Sanders Tuesday night in North Charleston as 2020 contenders descend on S.C.

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user tabor-roeder
-
Sanders and a cavalcade of 2020 contenders are in S.C. this week
Vermont senator and 2016 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will make a very opportune stop Tuesday night at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.
From 4-6 p.m., guests are invited to join the congregation in welcoming Sanders as he eyes another presidential run in 2020, according to a Facebook event
hosted by South Carolina for a Progressive Political Revolution, an offshoot of the group organized following Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign.
The senator's appearance was confirmed by Brady Quirk-Garvan, chairman of the Charleston County Democrats, who says the local party is not involved in Tuesday's event.
As of Monday morning, the New York Times listed Sanders as someone who is "likely to run"
for the Democratic nomination in a story about Sen. Kamala Harris of California entering the race.
Other Democrats who have confirmed their candidacies include Julian Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio and housing secretary; Sen. Kristen Gillibrand of New York, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Sanders and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, also a potential 2020 candidate, appeared in Columbia on Monday for Martin Luther King Day observances.
Stops by potential 2020 candidates in S.C. this week are some of the first appeals
to voters in the early primary state.
A democratic socialist, Sanders is officially an independent in the U.S. Senate, though he sought the presidential nomination under the Democratic Party in 2016. Since he began that bid, Sanders has been credited
for stirring a new, uncompromisingly liberal group of supporters, giving significant airtime to progressive policies like universal health care and tuition-free college. Sanders' populist appeal was sometimes compared to that of President Donald Trump's
.
During 2016 primaries across the country, Sanders captured 43 percent nationwide Democratic votes, but ultimately lost by 3.7 million votes to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
In South Carolina, Sanders only received 26 percent of 370,000 Democratic primary votes. Clinton carried 73 percent, with a series of other candidates, some of whom had withdrawn, picking up a handful of votes each.
Clinton lost the Palmetto State to Donald Trump by 300,000 votes in November 2016.