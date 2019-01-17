Trump rushed Clemson to the White House months earlier than usual for his fast food shutdown stunt

If it seems like the Clemson Tigers got their spotlight in Washington a little sooner than normal, it's because they did.
Earlier this evening, President @realDonaldTrump treated the Clemson Tigers football team to dinner in the State Dining Room! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/P5JAo6yzfR— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2019
Now, there's no reason why President Donald Trump should feel compelled to adhere to arbitrary precedent (lord knows he won't), but the deviation is notable considering that the White House wasn't even staffed to provide a proper meal for the guys and that the main thing we'll all remember from the whole fiasco is that one photo of Trump lording over stale takeout like a budget Bond villain.
#ALLIN DC pic.twitter.com/YR84DfLSWS— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 14, 2019
FWIW - Here's when the NCAA football @WhiteHouse visits occurred, by my research, dating back to 2009. This week's was the earliest in at least a decade, maybe longer. https://t.co/pElGGywQvZ pic.twitter.com/QAn7YqXRtH— Sam Spence (@samwithans) January 17, 2019