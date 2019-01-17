Thursday, January 17, 2019

Trump rushed Clemson to the White House months earlier than usual for his fast food shutdown stunt

Clemson went to D.C. during the shutdown at White House invitation

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Jan 17, 2019 at 9:15 AM

If it seems like the Clemson Tigers got their spotlight in Washington a little sooner than normal, it's because they did.

All those cold burgers, the fries, the misty-eyed Dabo, were all on display months earlier for the 2018-19 Tigers than for any any NCAA football national champion football team in at least the past decade, even though the government has been shut down since before Clemson ever played for the title.
Related S.C. artist Ment Nelson inspired by Trump to produce absurdist critiques of "strange times": "I feel it's the most relevant thing that I could paint right now."
S.C. artist Ment Nelson inspired by Trump to produce absurdist critiques of "strange times"
"I feel it's the most relevant thing that I could paint right now."
Ment Nelson, an artist based in Varnville, S.C., can't help but paint works inspired by current events. "One of my jobs is to document what is happening right now," he says.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features
In fact, the White House made sure to rush the Tigers to Washington during the shutdown only to put them in front of the cameras, ply them with junk food, and post about it on Twitter.

"The reason this visit was in January is the same reason why the 2017 visit was in June – it's when the White House invited us," said Joe Galbraith, Clemson associate VP for strategic communications. (Commendable humblebrag there, Joe.) Now, there's no reason why President Donald Trump should feel compelled to adhere to arbitrary precedent (lord knows he won't), but the deviation is notable considering that the White House wasn't even staffed to provide a proper meal for the guys and that the main thing we'll all remember from the whole fiasco is that one photo of Trump lording over stale takeout like a budget Bond villain.

Congrats again to the Tigers. Hopefully one of those less-rich celebrities can actually treat you to a nice dinner or something.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS