Monday, January 14, 2019

The Agenda: Businesses shower McMaster in inauguration cash; Tigers to visit the White House on Monday

The Tigers head to the White House on Monday

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Jan 14, 2019 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge McMaster was sworn into his first full term as governor last week - SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
  • South Carolina Governor's Office
  • McMaster was sworn into his first full term as governor last week
Gov. McMaster raised $815,000 for his inauguration — more than either of Nikki Haley's inaugurations — and all but two donations came from businesses. Businesses who donated include potential buyers of Santee Cooper, cigarette conglomerate Altria, Boeing, two payday lenders, and more. Source: P&C

The New York Times featured Joe Cunningham among other newly elected representatives with a background in the sciences. Headline: "An Ocean Engineer and a Nuclear Physicist Walk Into Congress..." Source: NYT

Thought the public utility drama was over with SCANA's sale to Dominion? State lawmakers are promising significant changes for Santee Cooper, with options including major reforms to an outright sale. The saga continues. Source: Statehouse Report

President Trump will be honoring the Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday. Source: WCSC

A federal lawsuit claims that MUSC fired a registered nurse after she complained about sexual harassment and assault. The suit alleges that MUSC violated Title VII by creating an abusive and hostile work environment, then fired the plaintiff after she complained. Source: WCSC

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS