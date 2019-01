Clemson won the natty and Trump bought them "300 hamburgers" and "many, many French fries"

POTUS with “great American food” for Clemson Tigers visiting WH. pic.twitter.com/VgmQeXNhk6 — Roberta Rampton (@robertarampton) January 14, 2019

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

Clemson team steps up to chow down at WH fast food buffet. pic.twitter.com/HgIsKqVHDy — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 14, 2019

Hello, McDonald's? This is the White House. We need 300 Big Macs and Quarter Pounders to go. pic.twitter.com/OeLb8HF6S1 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 14, 2019

Congratulations to the Clemson Tigers. In honor of your ascension to the pinnacle of college football, the President of the United States has invited you to the White House to dine on the nation's finest Big Macs and pizza.No, but seriously, after seeming to/hoping he was/maybe/turns out not joking earlier in the day that he assumed Clemson's players preferred fast food, President Donald Trump really did serve fast food at their White House visit on Monday evening.On Twitter, White House reporters posted photos and videos of Trump congratulating the Tigers in front of a smorgasbord of fast food delicacies from McDonald's, Wendy's, and what looks like Domino's pizza.In a ridiculous exchange with the press pool, Trump declined to say whether he preferred Wendy's or McDonald's, but said that his team had to resort to the fast food spread "because of the shutdown." He then went on to make the case for Republican unity on border security funding.Trump is paying for the "great American food" on his own dime, according to media reports.The government has been shut down for nearly three weeks over funding for a Trump border wall, causing many federal employees to go without pay since before Christmas. Neither Republicans in the last Congress nor Democrats in the current Congress have appropriated money for Trump's wall, which the president says is a dealbreaker for any potential budget deal.Here are some more photos of the bounty: