Clemson won the natty and Trump bought them "300 hamburgers" and "many, many French fries"

Congratulations to the Clemson Tigers. In honor of your ascension to the pinnacle of college football, the President of the United States has invited you to the White House to dine on the nation's finest Big Macs and pizza.
POTUS with “great American food” for Clemson Tigers visiting WH. pic.twitter.com/VgmQeXNhk6— Roberta Rampton (@robertarampton) January 14, 2019
Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019
Clemson team steps up to chow down at WH fast food buffet. pic.twitter.com/HgIsKqVHDy— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 14, 2019
Hello, McDonald's? This is the White House. We need 300 Big Macs and Quarter Pounders to go. pic.twitter.com/OeLb8HF6S1— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 14, 2019
Presidential dinner 🏆#silverplatter pic.twitter.com/v06KT5Svok— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) January 14, 2019