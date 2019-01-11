The Agenda: Coast Guard continuing rescues without pay; CofC loses on last-sec Drexel flop; Charleston County taxpayers can pay their taxes in installments

click to enlarge
In the midst of the government shutdown, Charleston-based Coast Guard workers are continuing with rescues as normal
, but aren't getting paid. Once the government reopens, USCG employees will get back pay. Source: P&C
Even as federal numbers for Obamacare enrollments went down, sign ups in South Carolina went up
to the highest level seen since 2012, the year the Affordable Care Act took effect. Source: P&C
College of Charleston lost at home on Thursday night after blowing a late lead that led to a controversial foul being called on a flop outside the three point line with less than five seconds on the clock. Drexel drained all three foul shots and won the game by one point. Source: @CofCBasketball
In response to the heavy rain the state has received, S.C.'s Department of Transportation has launched a "Pothole Blitz," where maintenance crews will fix potholes reported. To report potholes, call the Pothole Hotline at 1-855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368). Source: The State
Charleston County is allowing residents to pay their property taxes in installments. Qualified taxpayers can pay their taxes in six installments rather than in one lump sum. The deadline to apply for the program is Tues., Jan. 15. Source: P&C
The fourth circuit court of appeals in Virginia is hearing arguments over the City of Charleston's tour guide licensing program. The City is running the case up the ladder after U.S. District Court Judge David Norton struck down the law, claiming it was a violation of free speech. Source: P&C